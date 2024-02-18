Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Trading Up 4.8%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Ceconomy Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Ceconomy had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

