Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 3.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 16.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of S opened at $29.52 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.31.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,021,650.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,106,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $180,565.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 491,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,730,922.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,021,650.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,053.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,181,878 shares of company stock worth $27,988,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

