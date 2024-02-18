Blair William & Co. IL Sells 7,915 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,973,000 after purchasing an additional 713,888 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,004 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,553,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 110,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Cameco by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 506,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 94,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $42.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

