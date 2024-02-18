Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LANC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of LANC stock opened at $192.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.47. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $220.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

