BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) CEO Acquires $49,729.68 in Stock

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Altman bought 108,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $49,729.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,447 shares in the company, valued at $255,505.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BioCardia Stock Performance

BCDA stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. BioCardia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCardia

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BioCardia in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BioCardia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its position in BioCardia by 74.9% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

