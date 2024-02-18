Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 46,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 358% from the average daily volume of 10,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10.
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barratt Developments
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.