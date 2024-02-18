Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 46,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 358% from the average daily volume of 10,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

