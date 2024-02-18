Barclays Boosts IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $72.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

IAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.69.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $69.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IAC by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of IAC by 48.0% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 992,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,329,000 after acquiring an additional 321,815 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 8.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,436,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,372,000 after acquiring an additional 107,878 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IAC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IAC by 17.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

