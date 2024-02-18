Aviva PLC Sells 327,863 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,167,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 327,863 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Huntington Bancshares worth $12,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Wolfe Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.87 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

