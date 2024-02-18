Aviva PLC Purchases 43,953 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,953 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM stock opened at $124.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.02. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2,068.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,066.67%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.