Aviva PLC Purchases 2,908 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $661.35 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $677.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $592.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.78. The company has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

