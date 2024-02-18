Aviva PLC Purchases 2,600 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 300,900 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 153,781 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TCOM. Nomura cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Read Our Latest Report on TCOM

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.