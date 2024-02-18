Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Up 4.8 %

Dollar General stock opened at $141.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.23. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $228.63.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

