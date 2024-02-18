Aviva PLC Has $9.52 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,732 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Ball worth $9,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $723,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,339,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Ball by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 142,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

