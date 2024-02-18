Aviva PLC Has $12.14 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 327,863 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Huntington Bancshares worth $12,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after buying an additional 652,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,725,000 after buying an additional 245,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,061,000 after buying an additional 639,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,873,000 after purchasing an additional 232,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

