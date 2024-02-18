Aviva PLC Has $11.77 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,427,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.18.

VEEV opened at $219.35 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.59 and a 200-day moving average of $196.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

