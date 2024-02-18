Aviva PLC Grows Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,254 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.09% of LPL Financial worth $15,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $257.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.74. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $264.24.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. Barclays lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LPLA

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.