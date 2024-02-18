Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 99.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,938 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 30,065,742 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $550,212,000 after buying an additional 208,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $500,926,000 after buying an additional 225,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,525,000 after buying an additional 544,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after buying an additional 351,701 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Illumina Trading Down 1.8 %

ILMN opened at $143.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.21.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

