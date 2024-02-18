Aviva PLC Buys 13,661 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Brown & Brown worth $13,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $82.69 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average of $72.85.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.