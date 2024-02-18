Aviva PLC Boosts Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,859 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,494 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $15,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

