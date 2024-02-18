Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Trading Down 6%

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.00 and last traded at $47.00. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 6.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.