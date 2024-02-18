Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Trading Up 1.8%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.17 and last traded at $53.17. 235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.22.

Arcadis Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59.

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

Featured Stories

