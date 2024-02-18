ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Holdings Lowered by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,376,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after buying an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after buying an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 339,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after buying an additional 231,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,869,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Sidoti cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.89. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $66.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.43%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

