Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 393.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,359 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 38,560 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Yelp worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 44,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 1.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Yelp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,366 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,141,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,141,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,152 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Down 14.4 %

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.53. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.83 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Yelp’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

