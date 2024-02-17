Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Short Interest Update

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 946,900 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 870,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WRN opened at $1.00 on Friday. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRN. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 936.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 23,402 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

