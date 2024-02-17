Wells Fargo & Company Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $840.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $675.00 to $840.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NVDA. Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $682.90.

NVDA opened at $726.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $204.21 and a 12 month high of $746.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

