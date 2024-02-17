Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 278,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 115,433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 790,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

