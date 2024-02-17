UBS Group Raises LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $267.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.27.

Shares of LPLA opened at $257.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.55. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $264.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.83.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.30%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

