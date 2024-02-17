UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 776,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219,271 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ventas were worth $32,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,197,000 after buying an additional 2,924,324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,691,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,619,000 after acquiring an additional 331,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,218,000 after purchasing an additional 71,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,100,000 after buying an additional 1,801,365 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,746,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,635,000 after buying an additional 60,495 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.21%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

