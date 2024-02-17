The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Position Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.07% of Wendy’s worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $215,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 30.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WEN. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $18.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 102.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

