Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOPE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $130.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.61. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $144.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.