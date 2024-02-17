Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,069 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Concentrix worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Concentrix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,932,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in Concentrix by 51.5% in the second quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,500,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,924,000 after purchasing an additional 849,567 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $323,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Concentrix by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 433.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 56,901 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNXC stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.96. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.58 and a fifty-two week high of $143.04.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

