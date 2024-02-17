Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.08 Million Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 37,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 1.0 %

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 1.16. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 233.77%.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $70,628.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $958,877.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $70,628.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $958,877.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $793,881.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,881,339.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,124 shares of company stock worth $1,043,626 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

