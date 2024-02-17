Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 70.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 220.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $70.35 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.17.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

