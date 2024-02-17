TD Cowen Increases GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $78.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $70.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.33% from the stock’s current price.

GXO has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $55.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.00.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.