Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Raised to $60.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s current price.

TMHC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,339 shares of company stock worth $10,726,432 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

