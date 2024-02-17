Susquehanna Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $850.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $625.00 to $850.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $682.90.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $726.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $571.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $204.21 and a 52-week high of $746.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

