Stifel Nicolaus Trims MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Target Price to $7.00

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded MEI Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 476,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

