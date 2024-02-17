Stifel Nicolaus Trims MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Target Price to $7.00

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded MEI Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.
MEI Pharma Stock Down 3.9 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 476,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.
About MEI Pharma
MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
