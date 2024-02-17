State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,085 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of YETI worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $2,901,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 234,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,686,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.40. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

