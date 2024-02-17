State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 8,182 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth $2,163,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth $3,590,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 8.4% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTCT shares. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NTCT opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

