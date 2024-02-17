State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 18,045 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on RARE shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.70.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $48.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 139.70% and a negative return on equity of 477.39%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.44 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.