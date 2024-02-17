Short Interest in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Declines By 8.8%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Northern Dynasty Minerals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92,351 shares during the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAK opened at $0.25 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.43. The company has a market cap of $133.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAK Get Free Report ) (TSE:NDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Further Reading

