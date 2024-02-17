Short Interest in Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Rises By 6.1%

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Fresh Vine Wine Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Fresh Vine Wine stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Fresh Vine Wine has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter. Fresh Vine Wine had a negative net margin of 629.65% and a negative return on equity of 319.88%.

Institutional Trading of Fresh Vine Wine

Fresh Vine Wine Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fresh Vine Wine stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:VINE Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.33% of Fresh Vine Wine as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Sparkling Rosé. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

