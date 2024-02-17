Sharon R. Barner Sells 11,000 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $266.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $269.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

Institutional Trading of Cummins

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth $28,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cummins

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.