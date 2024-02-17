Service Co. International (SCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Service Co. International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Service Co. International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $72.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

SCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,514,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,514,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,644,816.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,246. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

