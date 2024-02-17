SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Short Interest Up 7.8% in January

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $206.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $236.17 and a 200-day moving average of $224.31. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $283.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total transaction of $304,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,674.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total value of $304,087.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,810 shares of company stock valued at $31,529,145. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in SBA Communications by 157.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.31.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

