RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Short Interest Update

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,100 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 722,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 176,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of RLI by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $141.55 on Friday. RLI has a 12-month low of $123.04 and a 12-month high of $149.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.77 and a 200-day moving average of $135.47.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $423.12 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm's revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLI will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

