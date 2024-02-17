Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) PT Lowered to $57.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REXR. Scotiabank raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $61.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,981,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,735,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,351 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,760,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,985,000 after buying an additional 181,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,875,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,954,000 after buying an additional 354,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

