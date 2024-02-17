PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of PNM Resources worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,097,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,045,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,629,000 after buying an additional 99,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PNM Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,221,000 after acquiring an additional 49,528 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,874,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,541,000 after acquiring an additional 793,558 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,727,000 after purchasing an additional 87,724 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

NYSE:PNM opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.92.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.49%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

