Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.96

Shares of Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.96 and traded as high as C$4.21. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$4.20, with a volume of 2,800 shares.

Pinetree Capital Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.98.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, mid, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sectors with a focus on enterprise software and technology.

