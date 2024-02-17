Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz Sells 24,504 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PCTY opened at $177.39 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.40 and a fifty-two week high of $230.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.98 and its 200 day moving average is $174.94.

A number of analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

